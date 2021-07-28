JUST IN: Three women robbed of US$3000 by Honda Fit gang

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Three women were robbed on Tuesday after getting a lift from three men in Karoi who produced a gun and knife, taking nearly USD$3000 before being dumped in the middle of a bush, 200 kilometres from Harare.

One of the robbers, Garande Langton (27), has been arrested by police, who said he and his two accomplices turned from being good Samaritans to wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Police said on their Twitter page, the three women were given a lift by the three men on Tuesday.

“Police in Karoi have arrested Garande Langton (27) for a case of armed robbery which occurred in Rydings Farm, Karoi, on 27/07/21. The suspect together with his two accomplices who are still at large, offered a lift to three women in their Toyota Mark X vehicle on the pretext that they were going to Chirundu, at Gazebo bar. Upon reaching 209km peg along Harare-Chirundu Rd the driver stopped the vehicle and the other suspects produced an unidentified firearm and a knife while demanding cash from the complainants.

“The trio robbed the complainants of cash amounting to US$2 990, ZWL$800, cellphones and other valuables before dumping them in a bushy area in Magunje. #notorobbery,” said the police on their Twitter page.