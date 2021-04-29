JUST IN: TIMB appoints new CEO, Dr Matibiri retires

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has appointed Mr Meanwell Gudu as its new chief executive officer replacing Dr Andrew Matibiri who has retired.

Mr Gudu’s appointment is with effect from 14 April 2021.

In a statement, TIMB chairman Mr Patrick Devinish said the appointment of Mr Gudu was done in terms of Section 17 (2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

“The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Meanwell Gudu as substantive chief executive officer of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board with effect from April 14, 2021.

“Meanwell’s appointment was approved by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Honourable Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka with the approval of the President, His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa,” said TIMB.

Mr Gudu is a renowned tobacco industry expert who has worked for various organisations including the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda), at leadership level and joined TIMB in 2008 as technical services executive.

He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration, Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Executives, and a BSc in Agriculture, among other qualifications.

