JUST IN: TIME project moots online show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’S TIME project is in the process of preparing to launch the first ever creative sector online show in Matabeleland South province named Classic TIME TV.

The project is meant to be a solution to artistes from all round the province who have been having challenges in terms of tapping into the new normal largely focused within the virtual space.

TIME project director Drivo said: “As an arts organisation we strive to create platforms for exhibition both physically and virtually for the creative entrepreneurs in Gwanda and around Matabeleland South as well as promoting cultural exchange platforms.

“In that light, TIME Project will soon launch a new and exciting project called Classic TIME TV that will create a platform for exhibitions virtually as artistic works, products and productions shall be recorded and showcased online through this project.

“Preparation to set up this is underway as some willing partners have pledged to assist with equipment for recording and livestreaming. This will be a big boost to local artistes and we anticipate to have the official launch on June 16.