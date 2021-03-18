JUST IN: Tino Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi out of crucial Warriors games

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Warriors have been dealt yet another body blow after the France-based duo of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi were barred from travelling for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifying matches against Botswana and Zambia next week.

The French Football Federation on Wednesday night said: “The clubs of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT have decided to apply the Fifa circular of February 5, 2021, taking into account the travel restrictions in the world. In this context, the clubs will not release foreign players summoned for matches outside the EU/EEA zone during the next international period in March.”

This further depleted the Warriors, who will also be missing Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Wigan’s Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), David Moyo (Hamilton), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) and Brendan Galloway (Luton) due to similar travel restrictions.

Th British government put in place strict regulations which make it difficult for European clubs to release their players for duty in southern Africa, where a deadlier variant of the coronavirus is said to be prevalent.

On the positive, Turkey-based defenders Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu are expected to be part of the squad for the two encounters together with captain Knowledge Musona, who has confirmed his availability.

The Warriors will face Botswana in Francistown on March 25 before hosting Zambia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.

A win against Botswana will see Zimbabwe qualifying for the Afcon finals if Zambia fail to beat Algeria in the other group match. – @innocentskizoe