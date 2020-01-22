JUST IN: Top cop arrested for poaching rhinos

Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO senior police officer and two accomplices, one of them a Zambian, have appeared in court for allegedly poaching rhinos at Bubye Valley Conservancy at Mazunga area in Beitbridge.

Nhlanhla Nkomo (43), who is an Assistant Inspector stationed at Pumula Police Station, Stanley Katandika (50), a Zambian national and Owen Nyoni (35), a former ZimParks ranger appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou facing charges of violating a section of the Parks and Wildlife Act (poaching) and unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition without a certificate.

They were remanded in custody to February 3.

