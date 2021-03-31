JUST IN: Topflight clubs charm PSL…as they start Covid-19 tests

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have taken the bull by its horns to start the process of preparing to resume training by funding their own Covid-19 tests.

Zifa had promised to fund Covid-19 tests, but the PSL said clubs that have capacity to conduct the tests can apply to the league for the green light.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele commended clubs for their commitment to ensuring that they stick to the league’s road map for the restart of football.

The PSL had proposed competitions to kick off on the weekend of May 15-16 and conducting Covid-19 tests is the first step towards restarting training.

In an earlier memorandum sent to clubs, titled “Proposed football resumption roadmap”, Ndebele proposed that Covid-19 tests to pave way for training be done between March 25 and April 2.

A week after sending the circular, five clubs, Bulawayo City, Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals, Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, had done tests and are awaiting results before resuming training.

“We are happy with the enthusiasm and commitment to restart football shown by clubs that have already taken up Covid-19 tests. We encourage clubs with resources to conduct the tests and start training after submission of results. We’re also reminding clubs that it is a serious offence to resume training without conducting Covid-19 tests, hence these tests are being done with club doctors being supervised by the PSL medical committee.

“It is our hope that by the end of this week all clubs would have done their Covid-19 tests so that we stay within the proposed football resumption roadmap,” said Ndebele.

Some clubs that were expected to communicate their Covid-19 testing programme to the PSL by midday on Wednesday are army side Cranbourne Bullets, Tenax and Whawha, Chicken Inn, Caps United, Triangle and champions FC Platinum.

Highlanders and Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, Yadah, ZPC Kariba and Harare City are expected to ring the PSL before the end of the week.

According to the PSL, the Covid-19 tests have to be done at least 48 hours prior to commencement of training then after every 14 days.

Players and officials that test positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate as per government guidelines. [email protected]