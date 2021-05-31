JUST IN: Total changes name

Business Reporter

INTERNATIONAL fuel and energy dealer, Total, has rebranded and changed name to TotalEnergies following a recent shareholder approval.

In a statement the company, which has footprints in more than 130 countries across the globe including Zimbabwe said: “At the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, shareholders approved today (May 28, 2021), almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

“In tandem with the name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.”

TotalEnergies produces and distributes on a global scale oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.