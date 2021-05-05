JUST IN: Trio arrested for two-weekend murders

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested three men in connection with the fatal stabbing of two men at Madzivhe and Musane business centres on Sunday evening in two separate incidents.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district (Dispol) Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the suspects Patriot Mbedzi, Bornbright Mbedzi (20), and Dunmore Mbedzi (21) were now in police custody pending further investigations.

He said Patriot was arrested for the alleged murder of Hardlife Choeni (40) in Musane area at around 5PM, while brothers Bornright and Dunmore allegedly killed Charles Ndou (27) at a bottle store in Madzivhe at around 10 pm.

Chief Supt Nyongo said Choeni and Ndou’s bodies were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital Mortuary pending post mortems.

“The three suspects have been charged with murder. In the Musane incident, the accused person and now deceased were coming from a cattle sales market at Musane when a misunderstanding arose between them over a yet-to-be-established cause.

This resulted in a heated argument and then a fight. At the height of the fight Mbedzi stabbed Choeni with a knife on the right leg just above the knee thus causing profuse bleeding from the inflicted wound,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyongo said Choeni was then rushed to Majini Clinic in a donkey pulled cart by his brother and other villagers, where he was pounced dead upon admission.

More to follow…