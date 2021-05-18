JUST IN: Truck collision kills man

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 39-YEAR-OLD man died after the driver of a truck he was travelling in lost control of the vehicle and hit another truck.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 5AM at the 55 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Mbalabala area.

He said the driver of a Duff truck was travelling behind a Volvo Truck when he tried to overtake it in the face of oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision.

“The driver of the Duff truck swerved to the left to avoid hitting the approaching vehicle and in the process hit the other truck. The passenger who was in his vehicle sustained severe injuries as a result of the accident and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he died upon admission,” said Ass Insp Mkhwananzi.

He said the cause of the accident is suspected to be misjudgment and fatigue.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi urged drivers to observe road regulations and to rest whenever they get tired.

“We advise motorists to observe road regulations at all times and to drive with caution. If a driver is experiencing fatigue they must stop at a safe place and rest and not rush to reach their destination,” he said. – @DubeMatutu