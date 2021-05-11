JUST IN: Tshabalala residents voice out on early child marriages at drama expo

11 May, 2021 - 15:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Tshabalala residents voice out on early child marriages at drama expo

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent 

RESIDENTS from Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the rise of early child marriages in the city, something they say should be urgently addressed.

This was revealed last Friday through an engagement that was facilitated by Bulawayo-based arts organisation, Young Artists Development School (Yads) that is running a film project called Indodakazi/Mwanasikana. The project seeks to educate the masses about social issues revolving around communities.

The play is being displayed at various high-density suburbs in Bulawayo to aid communities to come up with their own solutions on how to eradicate, among other issues, sexual injustices in communities.

Speaking after the event held at Tshabalala Indlovu Youth Centre, Yads founder and director, Mzingaye Ngwabi said: “This one was quite touching as during the talk show, a lot of residents were stressing the fact that early child marriages happen due to poverty and hunger thus some parents give up their children as a way to generate income for their basic needs.

“In terms of donations, we had become used to people coming in with clothes, but this time around, some came with soap and sanitary wear which was quite a big development.”

Ngwabi said this week, Indodakazi/Mwanasikana play will head to Mzilikazi Youth Centre. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting