JUST IN: Tshabalala residents voice out on early child marriages at drama expo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RESIDENTS from Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the rise of early child marriages in the city, something they say should be urgently addressed.

This was revealed last Friday through an engagement that was facilitated by Bulawayo-based arts organisation, Young Artists Development School (Yads) that is running a film project called Indodakazi/Mwanasikana. The project seeks to educate the masses about social issues revolving around communities.

The play is being displayed at various high-density suburbs in Bulawayo to aid communities to come up with their own solutions on how to eradicate, among other issues, sexual injustices in communities.

Speaking after the event held at Tshabalala Indlovu Youth Centre, Yads founder and director, Mzingaye Ngwabi said: “This one was quite touching as during the talk show, a lot of residents were stressing the fact that early child marriages happen due to poverty and hunger thus some parents give up their children as a way to generate income for their basic needs.

“In terms of donations, we had become used to people coming in with clothes, but this time around, some came with soap and sanitary wear which was quite a big development.”

Ngwabi said this week, Indodakazi/Mwanasikana play will head to Mzilikazi Youth Centre. – @mthabisi_mthire