JUST IN: Turkish organization eases water challenges for Old Magwegwe elderly

Rufaro Winter/Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

THE Turkish Government, through the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, is set to drill a borehole in Old Magwegwe for easy access to water especially by the elderly.

The city is emerging from a water crisis that had seen council introducing a tight water shedding schedule.

The Turkish Embassy has embarked on a programme to drill boreholes nationally, starting with Matabeleland.

Tika has already drilled three boreholes in different parts of Bulawayo and identified three more sites in the city including Old Magwegwe.

The organisation also donated 230 food hampers to elderly people vulnerable groups in Old Magwegwe, Makokoba and Barham Green.

Speaking during the handover of food hampers in Old Magwegwe on Thursday, Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said the assistance is testimony to the continued steady relationship between Zimbabwe and Turkey.

“Recently when l came to Old Magwegwe, the residents, who are mostly elderly with some unable to take care of themselves, denounced the water cuts and we had to intervene as Government.

“We called in Tika who we have worked with before and they quickly drilled a borehole to a capacity to assist even in dry seasons,” said Minister Ncube.

“I was personally touched by this act of kindness and l would like to thank Tika and whole of Turkey for these leaps that they continue to take on our society. I thank them on behalf of the whole community of Bulawayo

“When you look at the majority of beneficiaries, you feel pity and heartbroken for them. I would also want to thank the DDF for identifying all these sites so that everyone can get water in their area,” she added.

“I would also want to thank the people of Magwegwe for their unity as they managed to identify the vulnerable individuals who are in dire need of these donations.”

Turkish Embassy official Mr. Adam Yidi Wadi said: “Friendship is built through these kinds of projects which unite communities through assisting each other when in dire need.

“We will continue to work on the projects especially the water one because we have a goal to achieve which is to ensure that communities have easy access to water,” said Mr Wadi.

He said they are going to continue assisting child headed families.

“So far the organisation has managed to drill over ten boreholes in Matabeleland including three state of the art solar powered boreholes that have recently been placed in various locations.

“Over 2000 food hampers will be distributed by Tika here in Matabeleland this week which will cater for some of the elderly in Matabeleland,” he said.

Mr Wadi said Tika will also work with farmers across the country. – @rufarovaraidzo/@mthabisi_mthire