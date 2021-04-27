JUST IN: Tuskers out of Pro-50 final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO cricket team Tuskers’ hopes of playing in Wednesday’s Pro-50 Championship final went up in smoke after Southern Rocks and Rhinos both won their matches on Tuesday to end the mini-league phase with superior net run rates.

Tuskers, Rocks and Rhinos ended the group matches tied on 30 points, but Rocks and Rhinos will now clash in the final.

Rocks’ four-wicket win over Eagles set them on a path of possibly ending the 2020/21 season with two silverwares after bagging the coveted Logan Cup.

Rocks topped the group with a net run rate of 1.486, while Rhinos, who are hunting for their first domestic silverware, finished with a net run rate of 1.284, while Tuskers’ net run rate was 0.095.

Tuskers and Eagles will face-off in the third-place play-off at Old Hararians. – @ZililoR