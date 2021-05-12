JUST IN: TV lessons applauded for deaf inclusion

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) has applauded the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the inclusion of deaf learners in the newly launched television lessons.

DZT said in a statement that the deaf were allegedly excluded in the radio lessons.

“Deaf Zimbabwe Trust would like to applaud the Ministry of primary and secondary education on the launch of television lessons on ZBC TV. The launch will enable inclusion and access to quality education for deaf learners as they have been previously excluded in Radio lessons,” said DZT.

“We commend the ministry and acknowledge the expense involved in producing the videos. We continue to support the work of the ministry and their partners as they continue to provide equitable, quality inclusive, relevant and competence driven education.

They further encouraged parents and guardians to take note of the development and ensure that they tune into the programmes and give necessary support to learners.

“If we work together, we can ensure that deaf learners are not left behind,” said DZT

Deaf Zimbabwe Trust is a voluntary organization that promotes the rights and interest of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) people in Zimbabwe.

Disability Amalgamation Community Trust (DACT) director Henry Chivhanga also applauded the inclusion of the deaf in the learning programme.

“It’s about time that inclusive programmes that cater for deaf learners have been introduced. As the disability community, we welcome this move,” said Mr Chivhanga.

