JUST IN: Two armed robbers in court for murder

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing another man.

Kholisani Nyathi (28) of Mabutweni and Nkosikhona Sibanda (24) of Lobengula West stabbed Elvis Dube with an unknown sharp object on the head and thighs a number of times and he died on the spot.

Nyathi and Sibanda were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo, charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody to 16 July.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said the duo committed the murder on 22 April this year.

“On April 22 around 6PM at an open space connecting Luveve and Cowdray Park Bulawayo. Nyathi and Sibanda stabbed Dube with an unknown sharp object on the head and thighs several times and died on the spot. They then searched him and stole his cellphone and went away unnoticed,’’ he said.

The cellphone which was stolen was recovered.

A witness reported the matter, leading to the arrest of Nyathi and Sibanda. – @Boity104