JUST IN: Two Bulawayo men up for robbery

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

TWO Bulawayo men allegedly raided a tuckshop armed with a machete, threatened to kill a woman before stealing property worth more than US$600.

Prosper Moyo (24) of Mahatshula suburb and Obvious Meluswa, his accomplice who is still on the run, allegedly stormed a tuckshop in Kensington. Moyo approached the tuckshop owner Sinothando Dube (32) under the guise of a customer intending to buy groceries.

Meluswa broke into the tuckshop using a back door while holding a machete. He demanded cash before hitting the woman with a machete on the face, to induce fear.

The duo ransacked the tuckshop and Moyo stole US$500 while Meluswa took groceries worth US$ 50.

The suspects also stole two mobile cell phones, a Hurrican phone (gold in color) and a Samsung Galaxy Pocket handset.

They locked Ms Dube inside the tuckshop and fled.

Ms Dube managed to escape and screamed for help but nobody reacted.

Moyo pleaded guilty to the charge saying he only stole a Hurrican phone and denied being responsible for the alleged missing US$500.

He appeared yesterday before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing one count of robbery and was remanded in custody.

Moyo will be back in court on April 27.

The prosecutor, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on April 5 at around 5PM the accused person and the accomplice who is still at large stormed a tuckshop in Kensington threatened to kill the tuckshop owner with a machete.

