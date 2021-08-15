JUST IN: Two buses intercepted in a smuggling goods bust

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE intercepted two buses in Masvingo that were carrying smuggled goods worth about R150 000.

In their twitter page the police said the two buses were intercepted at the 41 kilometre peg along Masvingo- Mbalabala Road in Mashava area.

“On 13 August police in Mashava impounded two buses, (MVI Coaches bus and Clarity Coaches bus) and arrested the drivers for smuggling and contravening Covid-19 regulations.

“The two buses were intercepted at a traffic check point at the 41km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road with smuggled goods worth approximately R150 000. One of the buses had 18 passengers while the other one had three passengers,” said the police. – @DubeMatutu

 

