JUST IN: Two die after kombi hits pothole and overturns

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

One person died on the spot and another upon admission at Gokwe Hospital after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a pothole in Gokwe.

The accident which happened at Mutora Business Center on 21 January in the morning at 8am, also left 15 people nursing injuries.

Confirming the incident, Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the vehicle, a Nissan Caravan, had 17 passengers on board.

“Sylvester Hunduza (36) was driving a Nissan Caravan with 17 passengers on board heading towards Mhumha business centre. Upon approaching the 700 metres from Mtora business centre, he lost control of the vehicle after hitting a pothole,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing by its side.

“One of the injured persons was pronounced dead upon admission at Gokwe Hospital whilst 13 others were admitted at the same hospital. Three others were referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for further treatment,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police reminded motorists to exercise caution when driving.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to exercise maximum caution and adhere to road traffic regulations when driving,” he said.