JUST IN: Two men steal Honda Fit and use it to rob unsuspecting commuters

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Kadoma was robbed of his Honda Fit vehicle by two men after he gave them a lift.

The two men went on to rob three people in Gweru under the pretext of being pirate taxi operators.

Police urged members of the public not to give people lifts and also not to board pirate taxis to avoid falling victim to criminals.

“The ZRP warns members of the public against boarding mushikashika (pirate taxis) or using their vehicles as pirate taxis as they risk falling prey to robbers,” said the police.

The carjacking in Kadoma, police said, happened on Monday and the robbery in Gweru happened on Tuesday.

“A Kadoma man lost a Honda Fit vehicle to robbers after he offered a lift to 2 male adults in Gweru who claimed to be going to Kwekwe. Along the way the two suspects attacked the complainant and dumped him, before driving away with the vehicle.

“The two suspects used the stolen vehicle as a pirate taxi and robbed three unsuspecting commuters of their valuables in Gweru. Police have since recovered the vehicle and investigations are in progress,” said the police.

@bonganinkunzi