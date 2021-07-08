JUST IN: Two million more Covid-19 vaccines arrive

Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe has today taken delivery of two million Sinovac vaccines for Covid-19 purchased from China to quell the impact of the virus threatening to spiral out of control.

The batch is the largest single shipment into the country since the commencement of the mass vaccination exercise that has won international plaudits.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and President Mnangagwa is on record saying the best way out of the Covid-19 restrictions was through the uptake of vaccines.

Zimbabwe plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people to reach herd immunity, and the latest consignment means Zimbabwe now has more than four million doses in the country.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro, were at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport together with other senior government officials to receive the vaccines.