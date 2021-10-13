JUST IN: Two more succumb to Covid-19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 while 141 new cases were recorded in

the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 97 from 95 the previous day.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 56 percent of new cases

were from outbreaks detected in schools, with Manicaland leading with

54, Midlands and Masvingo seven each, Mashonaland West six and five

for Matabeleland North.

There were 214 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 94

percent while active cases went down to 1 678 from 1 753 the previous

day.

A total of 4 859 PCR tests were done and positivity was 2.9 percent.

The two deaths were recorded in Mashonaland Central and Masvingo provinces.

Manicaland had the highest 63 new cases followed by Masvingo with 21,

Matabeleland North 14, Mashonaland East 10, Midlands nine, Mashonaland

West eight, Harare six and four for Matabeleland South, and three each

for Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 6 570 people

receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3

183 314.

A total of 11 098 people received their second dose bringing the

cumulative second dose to 2 428 540 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 11 October, 2021, at 3PM, there were 87 people who were

hospitalized. Of these, five were new admissions, six were

asymptomatic, 63 had mild to moderate symptoms while 15 were severe

and three in intensive care units.

“As of 12 October 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 132 016 confirmed

cases, 125 693 recoveries and 4 645 deaths,” reads the Ministry

statement.

