Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

28 Jul, 2021 - 10:07 0 Views
JUST IN: Two people arrested for selling fake covid-19 vaccination cards

The Chronicle

Midlands Bureau Chief

Police in Zvishavane have arrested two people for allegedly issuing Covid-19 vaccination cards for a fee to unvaccinated members of the public.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga and Cloud Nyoni (both 29) on Monday in Zvishavane.

“On 26 July, 2021, detectives in Zvishavane arrested Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) and Cloud Nyoni (29) for issuing vaccination cards for a fee of between US$20 and US$30 to unvaccinated members of the public,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said detectives set a trap and pretended to be in need of vaccination cards and Nyoni and Taruvinga were caught in their web.

“Faith Nyoni who is employed as a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital later handed over completed vaccination cards to the detectives. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

