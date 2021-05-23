JUST IN: Two Sables players pull out of camp through injury

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

INJURY has forced two players, wing Rufaro Chikwaira and prop Jeff Makoni, to withdraw from the national XVs rugby preparing for this year’s Rugby Africa Cup in July.

Chikwaira pulled out of the Sables squad with a knee injury, while Makoni withdrew after pulling a hamstring.

Sables team manager Jason Maritz said Makoni was a late call up to assess his conditioning.

The Sables went into camp last Sunday in Harare and held training sessions for the whole of last week at Old Georgians Sports Club under the watchful eye of coach Brendan Dawson.

The Rugby Africa Cup also serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

So far 31 players have reported for camp with more expected in the coming days.

Blithe Mavesere, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Brendon Mandivenga, George Saungweme, Royal Mwale, Shayne Makombe, Martin Mangongo are set to arrive this week, while Matthew McNab, Sebastian Roche and Farai Mudariki are expected in the country on June 6.

Zimbabwe will take on Zambia in Harare on June 2 and 5, and then clash with the Namibian Welwitschias in a home and away tie before taking on South African club side Blue Bulls select in early July prior to leaving for Tunisia on July 12.

In Tunisia, Zimbabwe will face the Rugby Africa repechage winner on July 14 and then clash with Tunisia four days later. – @Mdawini_29