JUST IN: Two trampled to death by stray elephant

The Chronicle

Midlands Bureau Chief

TWO people died while two others were seriously injured after being trampled by a stray elephant in Chitekete in Gokwe-North district.

There is often a surge in human-wildlife conflicts during the dry season as wild animals invade settlements in search of food.

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

 “I can confirm that two people died after being trampled by a lone elephant bull in Chitekete in Gokwe. Two others are lucky to be alive but sustained injuries from the incident,” said Mr Farawo.

He said the injured are being treated at a hospital in Zhombe.

Mr Farawo said parks rangers were hunting down the problem animal.

“This elephant is now a danger to villagers and there is need to take it down. So, our rangers are now on the ground,” he said.

He said human wildlife conflict has been on the increase since the start of the year.

Mr Farawo says they are anticipating an increase in more human-wildlife cases as the dry season approaches.

“We might sound like a scratched record when we say we have over population when it comes to our elephants. There is over population and therefore the surge in human elephant conflict,” he said.

Mr Farawo encouraged the villagers to inform rangers whenever they spot wildlife near human settlements.

