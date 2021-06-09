JUST IN: Tyfah, Nox drop Unodiwa track and visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFROCENTRIC sound musician, Tyfah Guni has collaborated with urban grooves artiste, Nox (real name Enock Guni) who is his brother on the song Unodiwa.

The track and visuals which were shot in Cape Town by Mr Wise aka San Pedro who has worked with Cassper Nyovest, Boity and Emtee among others is being rotated on South African radio and TV music channels.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Tyfah Guni said the release has come at a time that he is working at increasing his fan base in the neighbouring country and beyond.

“I have released a love song that seeks to influence people to be proud of the people they love. The track is the second I have released this year after Misodzi Nhando that also features Nox.

“All these productions are part of the tactics that I am using to penetrate the South African music industry and even beyond borders,” said Tyfah Guni. – @mthabisi_mthire