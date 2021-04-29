JUST IN: UK-based Brian Major collabos Beitbridge’s Mark Geezo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom-based rapper Brian Major (born Kuzivakwashe Brian Madzima) has collaborated with Beitbridge-based producer and musician Mark Geezo on a single titled Tichikura.

The song whose visuals were released recently on YouTube represent Brain Major’s upbringing.

The visuals shot in Mutare show a ghetto upbringing for the little folks on survival of the fittest.

Brian Major said after having put on hold his music career, he had to come out full force with the collaboration with Mark Geezo whose music circulation connected them.

He said his song with Seh Calaz titled Ndiwe Wandinoda that he released sometime back trended recently after someone found it and posted it online in March. The song started going viral as it was posted on different platforms, leading Brian Major to plot his comeback.

“Following this, I picked up the mic again with Tichikura being my first recording in seven years. Shout out to KBS pictures for bringing this song into reality. The song is about growing up and having a childhood crush. The video brought tears to my eyes because it took me back to a time when I was about seven years old.”

Brian Major is an up-and-coming artiste who relocated to the UK at the age of 13 and started doing music part-time around 2010. – @mthabisi_mthire