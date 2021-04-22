JUST IN: Under-21 national hockey squad start preps for Junior Africa Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE national men’s Under-21 field hockey side is expected to resume training next month in preparation for the Junior Africa Cup in August.

Team manager Hannigton Sibanda said while they were awaiting the official venue and competition dates, they were not leaving things to chance.

“The Under-21 tournament in August was meant to be held in Ghana, but that was changed so we are expecting an announcement this week to confirm where the competition will be held and we hope it will be somewhere in Southern Africa.

“We are still finalising our plans, but next month we will resume training. We have already received the green light and all our Covid-19 mitigation protocols are in order. The venue we will use for our training sessions St George’s College have already matched the standards set by the Sports and Recreation Commission. The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe has certain guidelines which each person should follow,” said Sibanda.

Their right now is to get players to full fitness as soon as possible.

The Under-21 men’s side had been training in groups at the end of last year, with some players meeting in Chiredzi, while others were in Bulawayo and Harare. Coach Fidelis Majuba had called up 24 players to the squad and those are the same players that will resume training next month. – @innocentskizoe