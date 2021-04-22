JUST IN: Upcoming Byo musician blends comedy with music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UPCOMING Bulawayo based musician Focus Mr Focky is set to drop a singles collection on May 17 which is laced with comedy and music.

The singles collection was produced by T Flow of Tycoon studio and Fury Gun of Toxic records.

With a feel of dancehall, Focus Mr Focky (real name Leonard Mashanda) said he refers to his works as comic music and will be releasing five singles as a way of marking his mark in the music territory.

“I call my music, comic music where I mix languages and do comedy through music. My vision and promise to all those who support me is that I lift Bulawayo through good vibes and collaborations with some Zimbabwe’s big artiste from different cities.

“For now, I have a new singles collection coming on May 15 and it will have tracks namely Sdudla Sami, Ngithandana le bhawu, Kana Tafa featuring Mr Kutchy, Mukadzi wandi naye and Liku nanze lele,” said Focus Mr Focky.

“I started music in 2017 but it was not that easy and in 2020 l managed to come out with a song called Unomalanga which was about love courting issues on WhatsApp and this track made me get some fans in Bulawayo.

“I hope my new project will increase my fanbase and thanks to Butho Ndebele and Cliff Jeans for making this possible,” said the 21-year0old artiste.

[email protected]_mthire