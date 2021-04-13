JUST IN: URL launches “win a cow” promotion

Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based giant agro-processing firm, United Refineries Limited, (URL) has launched a new promotion for its “Unity” mealie meal brand.

The nationwide promotion dubbed the “Unity mealie meal win a cow promotion”, will see lucky winners stand chance of winning a cow just by buying a 10kg pack of Unity mealie meal.

The promotion comes at a time when URL is diversifying into more agro-related products as it also recently launched its stock feed brand, Nutripro, which is aimed at providing nutritional supplements for various livestock.

Explaining the company’s diversification drive into more agro-based products, URL chief executive officer, Mr Busisa Moyo, said as an agri-processing company and distributor the business intends to leverage its national and regional network to delight and liberate consumers with trusted brands.

“The easy-to-use quality products make life easier for the consumer and a reliable scalable off taker for farmers, a regular supply of animal starch and protein for the feed industry,” said Mr Moyo.

“Exports are on our radar for all our products for Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia once export licensing is clear in light of the AfCFTA.”