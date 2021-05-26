JUST IN: US government pledges support for companies investing in Zimbabwe

Business Editor

THE United States (US) government is ready to support American companies keen to invest in Zimbabwe and believes the country is poised for economic growth this year and going forward.

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Brian Nichols, said this on Monday in remarks to officially open the Post-Reconstruction Trade Mission to Zimbabwe and Mozambique, which was hosted virtually.

While acknowledging strained bilateral relations between Harare and Washington in the past years, Amb Nichols, noted positive reforms and re-engagement progress outcomes under the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa, but said more loose ends need to be tightened.

He described Zimbabwe as a “country with incredible untapped potential”, citing the abundant natural resources, vibrant and skilled human capital base, as well as favourable climate for both agriculture and tourism.

These present huge commercial opportunities for American investors and the generality of locals, said Amb Nichols, who stressed the need to tackle inherent bottlenecks that impede progress.

In particular, he said the “corruption and economic policies” under the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era, had caused “economic devastation” whose scars have distorted the economy and still impact day-to-day business.

“I am confident this economy is set to grow in this and coming years,” said Amb Nichols, whose audience included business leaders and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Washington DC, Tadeous Chifamba.

“We also support US companies in Zimbabwe. We want you to succeed not only because the opportunities here can translate into American jobs back home, but also because US companies play an important role in Zimbabwe.

“I should add that I am personally eager to advocate officially on behalf of companies pursuing business opportunities with the Government.”