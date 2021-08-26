JUST IN: Vaccination cards go missing at hospital

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

Police in Hwange are appealing to anyone with information that would led to the recovery of 18 Covid-19 vaccination cards that went missing at St Patrick’s hospital on Thursday.

The 18 cards, serial number 00211779-96, were stolen from a batch that was given under the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

Indications are that the culprits intend to sell the cards to some members of the public who have been shunning vaccination on religious grounds and conspiracy theories.

Government embarked on a mass vaccination campaign to curb the increase in infection and has taken steps such as setting restrictions for those who have not received the jab.

Companies and institutions have also followed suit with some barring their staff from reporting for duty without having been vaccinated as part of moves to complement government efforts. Some of these restrictions include limited access to certain buildings or events and recently churches were allowed to open doors to fully vaccinated congregants.

President ED Mnangagwa is on record saying the attainment of herd immunity would not only help in curbing the rise infections, but will enable the economy to open up again.

The district has been struggling to flatten the curve during the third wave as infections soared. Government responded by dedicating more vaccines amongst other things to the area which is a strategic economic zone.

According to Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, though no arrest had been made, investigations were in full swing.

“I can confirm that some vaccination cards were stolen from St Patrick’s hospital in Hwange and the matter is still under investigations. No arrests have been made yet and we are appealing to the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals and recovery of cards,” said Insp. Banda.

He said on 18 August at around 07:30am, Mrs Tatenda Maposa, a nurse at the hospital, who was on duty at the Family Child Health Care department, was given a sealed batch with 243 Covid-19 vaccination cards serial numbers 00211758-2000.

“She issued the vaccination cards up to serial number 00211778 and left the vaccination room to attend to a patient at the Antenatal clinic around 1400hrs. She left the door and window opened with the Covid-19 vaccination cards, serial number 00211779-00212000 on top of the table. On the same day at around 1430hrs she returned and discovered that 18 Covid-19 vaccination cards, serial number 00211779-96 were missing. She immediately informed her matron, Ms S. Ncube and a report was made to ZRP Hwange. Police attended the scene and no arrest were made. The stolen cards constitute government property and nothing was recovered,” added Insp. Banda.