JUST IN: Vendors plead for vaccination center at market place

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

VENDORS have pleaded with health authorities to set up a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Bulawayo market place.

Bulawayo residents have been steadily warming up to Covid-19 vaccination since the program started countrywide early this year when the first batch of vaccines arrived in the country.

The city has numerous centers for easy access to residents that want to be vaccinated against the novel virus.

The informal traders made the plea to the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi while he was distributing facemasks and sanitisers at the market place yesterday.

Deputy Minister Modi, who is also the Zanu-PF Bulawayo South legislator, runs a wholesale situated in the vicinity of the market place.

“We are very much interested in getting vaccinated but the problem is that as vendors we work long hours every day and it’s hard to leave our stalls to get the jabs at the City Hall and other centers around the city.

“We appeal to health authorities to set up a vaccination center right here at the market place so that we have easy access to the vaccines. If there was a center here, I would just ask my colleague to watch my stuff while I rush to the vaccination center to get my jab,” said Mrs Ropafadzo Moyo.

“There is a lot of information on the vaccination programme on radio and television but without adequate vaccination centers that are easily accessible to us, then the whole program will not be a success.”

Another vendor Mr Buthelezi Mlalazi weighed in saying that health authorities must take advantage of the high volumes of people that frequent the market place to open a vaccination center.

“There a lot of us (vendors) here and if the Government can take advantage of these numbers to vaccinate us, we will also spread the word to our families and friends about the safety of the vaccines and more people will get vaccinated.

“Thousands of people also come here to buy fruits and vegetables and they can also take advantage of the vaccination center to get their jabs,” said Mr Mlalazi.

Deputy Minister Modi said he will take up the vendors’ pleas with the relevant authorities to encourage them to open vaccination centers, not only at the Bulawayo market, but also at market places around the country for easy access to vaccination.

“Looking at the situation that is here at the market place, where lots of people operate from, I will surely take the vendors’ plea for a vaccination center to be opened here. I think it’s a good idea to bring the vaccination programme right here where the vendors run their stalls so that they can get vaccinated and play their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

“We distributed 300 facemasks and sanitizers to the vendors after realising that most of them are no longer taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously judging from the way they are not wearing their facemasks properly,” he said.

