JUST IN: Vic-Falls gets Hop-on-Hop-off bus service

The bus was made locally in Zimbabwe by renovating an old T-35 truck that was painted in bright attractive colours making it adorable.

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A NEW tourism activity called Hop-on-Hop-off Bus service will soon be launched in Victoria Falls. The Bamba Bus is a Hop-on-Hop-off service, which will carry tourists and locals around places of interest making movement around Victoria Falls easy and stylish.

The bus was made locally in Zimbabwe by renovating an old T-35 truck that was painted in bright attractive colours making it adorable.

It will shuttle around suburbs, main shopping areas, Rainforest, Big Tree, eateries, markets, bars, lodges and other leisure attraction centres around the city, giving tourists a service that has been missing over the years.

Tourists and locals as well, have been exposed to fleecing by taxi operators who would charge exorbitant fees for a single trip taking advantage of absence of commuter transport operators especially between town and the low density suburbs where a majority of lodges are located.

The new service, which is set to launch this June, will afford tourists and locals an affordable tour around the city in style. Posting on their official social media pages, the Bamba Bus service providers said “Hop-on-Hop-off all day coming soon to Victoria Falls.”

More to follow…