JUST IN: Vic Falls Town Clerk arrested

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) has arrested Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube on allegations of corruption.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi referred questions to Zacc.

“I am told he was arrested by Zacc, so you can speak to Zacc,” he said.

ZAAC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure could not readily comment saying he was waiting for a brief from the commissions’ investigations unit.

“I have asked people from investigations to confirm,” said Comm Makamure.

Dube was reportedly picked up by two policemen from the Victoria City Council offices on Wednesday and taken to Hwange where he is being detained pending court appearance.

Dube was suspended without pay and benefits by the city’s Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini last week who accused him of “corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office and causing the local authority to lose revenue.”

Councillors convened a special meeting on Monday and resolved that the suspension be revoked as it was null and void, adding that Dube should continue executing his duties.

The councillors said the mayor had failed to furnish them with the basis of the allegations and also making a lone decision without following procedure.

This is the second time Cllr Dlamini has suspended Dube, the first being on August 4, 2020 when he wrote a suspension letter similar word for word to the one served last Wednesday and with similar allegations.

Cllr Dlamini later withdrew the suspension trough a letter dated August 27, 2020 after other councillors opposed the suspension.

More to follow……