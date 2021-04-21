JUST IN: Vic Falls volunteers get groceries from Spaniads

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A SPANISH delegation of professionals that has been in Victoria Falls for the past fortnight has donated an assortment of groceries to 30 volunteers who have been helping in the provision of meals for the vulnerable during lockdown.

The gesture was also extended to Chinotimba Pre-School which received stationery.

Various humanitarian organisations like Help Vicfalls 2020 Trust have been cushioning residents who were affected by lockdown and some residents donated their labour and time to help in distribution of goodies and cooking meals on behalf of the organisations.

These are some of the individuals that the Spaniads, working with Help Vicfalls 2020 Trust which is run by a Victoria Falls based Spanish couple Mr Jose Luis Regot and his wife Maria identified as beneficiaries.

The 50 Spanish professionals have been in Victoria Falls holding seminars to capacitate residents and other stakeholders with life and business skills to help them in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that affected livelihoods.

They handed over mealie meal, cooking oil and other grocery items to the 30 volunteers at a farewell event organised for them at Chinotimba Pre-school yesterday.

One of the volunteers, Mrs Eveline Dube from Chinotimba said the groceries will cushion her family.

“We are grateful that some people recognise our efforts. I humbly appreciate this gesture which will help sustain our families during these trying times. We have been volunteering our time and we also have families that need upkeep,” she said.

Mr Brian Munsaka also from Chinotimba said: “I am happy to have been part of the team and that we are also benefiting. We appreciate this generous gesture and all that has been happening for the vulnerable.”

Help Vicfalls 2020 Trustee Mrs Stella Mthunzi-Mafaune said the cooks deserved an appreciation for their hard voluntary work in the Victoria Falls community.

“The cooking group has been working tirelessly providing cooked meals for vulnerable families in the community and this gesture is merely an appreciation for their good work,” said Mrs Mthunzi-Mafaune.

She commended Mrs Silibaziso Zondo, who runs Chinotimba Pre-school for helping the community.

Victoria Falls Deputy Mayor Councillor Patricia Mwale commended volunteers for working for the community without getting paid as she also paid tribute to the Spanish professionals for dedicating their time to the development of Victoria Falls.

The volunteers gifted the Spaniards with beads curved with the image of the Nyaminyami, River Zambezi goddess.

