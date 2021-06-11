JUST IN: Victoria Falls City in Chinotimba Stadium U-turn

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Victoria Falls City has reportedly made a U-turn on its decision to abandon the City’s only football facility, Chinotimba Stadium with the council now undertaking to start renovation work soon.

At a recently held Provincial Economic Planning workshop in the City, it was noted that all features of a City must be included like Standard Sport and Recreation Facilities.

“The council then appraised the delegates that the refurbishment of Chinotimba stadium will be underway soon as it also emerged that the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the Ministry (sports) at provincial level were never consulted or atleast informed about the decision of the council to abandon Chinotimba Stadium. We can’t talk of High or Podium performance athletes from the province without supporting infrastructure,” said a delegate who was part of the workshop.

Announcing the shocking decision to abandon the facility last month, the council said the stadium had ceased to serve its purpose.

Victoria Falls town clerk Ronnie Dube had said council is making efforts to identify land and development partners to build a proper stadium that can promote sports tourism.

“Chinotimba Stadium has not been neglected, but it has ceased to serve the purpose it is supposed to serve. We don’t have a stadium or triathlon track and it’s a serious handicap. This town should also diversify into sports tourism, which is a revenue earner, and as we speak we are really pressed for a site where we can get land to develop such facilities,” Dube told Chronicle Sport.

The ground is home to the city’s only Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Mosi Rovers.