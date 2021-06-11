JUST IN: Victoria Falls sporting extravaganza will be held under strict Covid-19 health guidelines

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the inaugural three-day sporting extravaganza in the resort city of Victoria Falls have assured authorities and participants that the event will be held under strict Covid-19 health guidelines as stated in the standard operating procedure booklet.

The event set to be held from July 16-18, is meant to promote domestic tourism is being organized by Sports Tourism Incorporation, in collaboration with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and ZimBho #Zim

“We remain aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is still with us so participating numbers will be limited and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols in line with set guidelines by authorities will be adhered to. Numbers of those participating will be strictly limited,” said Malvern Kanjere, Sports Tourism Incorporation’s public relations and marketing director.

The event’s objective is to promote domestic tourism through social sporting activity and preparations are already in full swing and organisers are optimistic of success, as it’s in line with the Government’s move to promote sports tourism in the country.

Nine sporting events, volleyball, basketball, netball, football, golf, tennis, pool, marathon and aerobics, have been lined-up.

“Our aim as Sports Tourism Incorporation is to promote domestic tourism through social sport so, this event coming up in Victoria Falls, a prime tourist resort place, is meant just for that. We negotiated for great packages with key stakeholders like ZTA on behalf of our fellow citizens, many of who have been shunning these resort areas due to high fees. We want to spice it by having social sports, which are open to anyone. Let us enjoy and tell our own story instead of getting it from outsiders,” said Malvern Kanjere, Sports Tourism Incorporation’s public relations and marketing director.

He said registration will open soon and those interested in taking part should register at Batanai Gardens in Harare or any ZTA offices countrywide.