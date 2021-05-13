JUST IN: Vikela iCovid goes to Nyamandlovu

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE second edition of the “Vikela iCovid” project received a resounding welcome in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province where fashion designer Nkanyezi Malunga showed rural women how to make masks to nearly 50 people.

The project was held at Fountain village in Ward 19 over two days with women from as far as Makokombe coming to attend the mask-making workshop. The workshop saw overwhelming numbers in attendance, with some having to be turned down in the hope for a second phase of the project.

On Sunday the women were taught on how to make masks using a simple needle and thread hand sewing technique. This saw them learning to be resourceful through using readily available house utensils such as plates, to design their masks.

On Wednesday the women were given sewing machines and taught how to use the machines in an effort to make their work easier.

The women in attendance appreciated the project and expressed how it would contribute to their growth as a community.

Angie Moyo (68) from Makokombe village two said she had difficulties making masks due to the pattern, despite the fact that she is a dress maker.

“I’ve always struggled with this pattern for a long time. I didn’t know I could use a simple house utensil like a plate to make it. This has been a great lesson for me. I’d like to thank Nkanyezi and the American Embassy for this project, now I will be able to make masks for children within my community”, she said.

Isabel Ncube, a 22-year-old community youth, highlighted how this project will help young people sustain themselves through making masks.

“This program is going to help young people by sewing masks for resale. From here I am going to train other youths on how to make masks so that they can create businesses and also protect themselves from this pandemic.”

Nkanyezi Malunga, the project lead-person expressed her amazement on the project attendance in Nyamandlovu.

“This time we were joined by a man, Mr Smile Moyo, who insisted on partaking in mask making lessons. It was inspiring to note that men were also receptive to this initiative in the same manner as women. In the future we hope to incorporate them in our project so that we do not leave behind those that feel the need to be empowered on a skill. T

“he numbers were quite overwhelming and unfortunately, we had to turn down other people who wanted to be a part of the project due to the limited resources we had at that time and of course Covid-19 regulations. We were expecting 25 attendees but 47 people showed up. This alone is proof of how much people at Fountain wanted to learn the art of mask making” she said.

Nkanyezi said the project for her is a learning experience on traditional and cultural means of fighting Covid-19.

“I never knew ash was used as a substitute for soap. For those that cannot afford to buy soap, ash is a good alternative and works in the same manner as soap when washing your hands. All of this I had to go to Nyamandlovu to experience it because very little is documented about it and there is very little empirical evidence out there. We pray one day modern science will eventually meet our culture.”

Health Officer Barbra Sibanda from Nyamandlovu District Hospital gave a lecture to the women on the importance of wearing a mask and always carrying an extra one. “

There is a need for us to always wear masks all the times we leave our homes, especially when we know we are going to be in public spaces. In case you lose your mask or it becomes dirty, it is important to have another one with you all the time. This project will help you to ensure you have masks for yourselves, your families and those around you because now you can make them from the comfort of your own home.”

The Councillor of Ward 19 Clr Getrude Gumbo hailed the project, stating that it was surely for women empowerment adding that the headmistress at Graceland College promised to buy masks from the women.

Not only were the women talking about mask making. Representatives from the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association took the opportunity to inform the women on Gender Based Violence issues and the services they provide at their Nyamandlovu Hospital.

ZWLA representative, Beauty Mutendeleki encouraged women to use the ZWLA offices that most women facing GBV in the area are not utilising

The American Embassy supported project is expected to hit Lupane, Matobo and Umzingwane next.