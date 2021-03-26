JUST IN: Villager arrested over elephant tusks

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD villager from Sikabela on the outskirts of Victoria Falls town has been arrested after being found with two elephant tusks.

Police and ZimParks rangers trapped Fredrick Ndlovu after getting a tip-off that he was selling the ivory at Lupinyu Business Centre near the Victoria Falls Airport.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of ivory when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa who remanded him out of custody to April 1 for trial.

Ndlovu who is being represented by Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates was released on $5 000 bail and was ordered to reside at his given address, report once a fortnight on Mondays at Victoria Falls Police Station and not interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalized.

Prosecuting, Mr Listen Nare said Ndlovu committed the crime last month.

“On the 1st day of February 2021, a tip-off was received to the effect that accused was selling pieces of ivory at Lupinyu Business centre,” said Mr Nare.

He said the accused who was lured to the rangers and police who went to Lupinyu and pretended to be prospective buyers.

“The accused entered the vehicle and produced two pieces of elephant tusks. A police officer who was part of the anti-poaching team and in the vehicle identified himself to the accused and showed him a trap certificate. Accused was asked to produce a permit which allowed him to possess ivory and he failed leading to his arrest and recovery of the tusks weighing 1,64kg,” said the prosecutor.

