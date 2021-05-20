JUST IN: Virtual competition gives gospel songstress, Christabel much-needed boost

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

UP-and-coming contemporary gospel singer Christabel Ncube-Zvakavapano recently won a career-changing musical deal with a United Kingdom-based record label, after taking part in a competition that was held virtually.

The music competition that was hosted by AGC Doncaster Christmas music on Facebook recently was conducted in order to provide a platform for artists to help uplift, educate and empower them to follow their paths.

Mohammed Zvakavapano, Christabel’s manager said through this platform, his artiste got the much-needed boost as her talent was unearthed. As if that was not enough, she managed to record a single.

“Through this competition, Christabel was selected for a single-track recording contract. That’s how the single Ufanelwe came to life and is now awaiting release,” said Zvakavapano.

He said Christabel was grateful to AGC Doncaster music franchise and their sponsors for playing a major role in developing her music career.

Turning to his artiste’s career, Zvakavapano said: “She was born into a Christ-loving family with a rich musical background. This contributed to her love for music as she has been singing for most of her life.

“At primary school, she was part of the school choir and then she joined Scripture Union choir in high school. She later joined the church choir at her church, Fellowship City Incorporated.”

He added Christabel always wanted to be a recording artist as she wanted to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world through the universal language of music.

“However, because of the challenges of the music industry in Zimbabwe, it was hard for her to break into the music scene. This did not deter her as she kept pursuing music through participating in music competitions and being a backing vocalist for artists like Barbara Chivaura and Nkosi Herman Nyoni,” said Zvakavapano.