Just in.. VP Chiwenga casts his vote

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

Vice President and ruling Zanu PF party Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga has cast his vote at Heritage Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare East Constituency.

VP Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga and some members of his family.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, VP Chiwenga said it was a seamless process.

He said he had also been impressed by people’s determination to peacefully partake in choosing their leaders.

“This peaceful lining up of people to express their will is very important,” said VP Chiwenga.

“It must be like this and must remain as it is so that tomorrow we can start to build the Zimbabwe we all want,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said this election was particularly symbolical in that it is coming 60 years after the formation the revolutionary Zanu PF party which incidentally is the part that fought for the democracy that we enjoy today.

“This is a perfect experience I have had in that this year we are celebrating 60 years since the formation of our party.

“August is also very important in that it is the month we also celebrate our heroes and defence forces,” said VP Chiwenga.