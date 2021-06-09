JUST IN: Vuka Plumtree unification song out

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Vuka Plumtree, a track meant to uplift and unite Plumtree artistes has been released and is being given out freely to audiences as a way of promoting up-and-coming artistes from the border town.

The track came about after Plumtree-based arts promoter, Handsome “Handy” Sibanda saw the success and power of Vusa Mkhaya’s unification track, Masiyephambili.

Featured on the Vuka Plumtree project, a fusion of afro pop and hip hop, are Plumtree-based artistes Tsibi, R.S, TWT and Babongile Sibanda. South Africa-based Bif Skuad, Teekay Mxoexic, Demoe Rose, Ice Eazy, Croft BRKAY and Thabo are also part of the project.

Handy, who is devoted to uplifting arts in the border town said the track is being given out for free after the realisation that most people tend not to buy music online as they rely on piracy.

“Vuka Plumtree is now out and as we’re aiming at promoting the beauty of Plumtree town and its talented artistes, we’re giving out the song for free. Such a move comes as we want to promote our talent as we have realised that people don’t really buy music online due to the economic situation,” said Handy.

The promoter added that above all, he hopes the song will teach other artistes that “unity is key” and also showcases the selected artistes’ talent in order to inspire others who want to pursue music.

Handy has been very instrumental in the promotion of arts talent in Plumtree, something that is evidenced by the rise of the town’s youngsters, The Skool Kidz whose music brand is flourishing through his support. – @mthabisi_mthire