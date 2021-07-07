JUST IN: Warriors, Mambas draw a fair result – Loga

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušić felt a draw against Mozambique was a fair result in their goalless in their opening Cosafa Cup match played in Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon.

Six-time Cosafa Cup winners Zimbabwe had a subdued game, with Mozambique playing more purposeful football.

“It’s a good start, we did create chances and they created chances. I think at the end it’s a fair result. I’m a bit unhappy we didn’t win, but also a bit happy we didn’t lose,” said Logarušić.

Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi justified his return to the Warriors’ set-up by making a first-minute save to deny Mozambique a goal.

Mozambique forced two corners inside the opening 10 minutes of the match, with the first coming after Arubi tipped a header from Novela over the bar in the eighth minute.

It took the Warriors a quarter of an hour to stitch passes together, with Bulawayo Chiefs’ forward Farau Matare twice setting up Brian Banda and Ovidy Karuru, who fluffed both chances.

Just like the first-half, Mozambique were a constant threat to Zimbabwe’s goal in the second stanza, but couldn’t capitalise on their dominance.

The Warriors tried to catch their opponents on quick breaks, but their frontline was impotent. – @ZililoR