JUST IN: Washington Arubi named Nedbank Cup goalkeeper of the tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi was named the Nedbank Cup goalkeeper of the tournament after leading his South African side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to the Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win over Chippa United in the final on Saturday night.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s solitary goal inspired the Limpopo club to its first ever major trophy at the Free State Stadium.

En route to the final, TTM caused a major upset by dumping defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the semi-finals last month.

During the course of the tournament, Arubi kept four clean sheets in five matches.