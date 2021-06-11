JUST IN: Watch local films on DStv’s Catch Up

Showbiz Reporter

Twelve Zimbabwean films that featured on the recent DStv Afro-Cinema pop-up channel are now available to viewers on DStv Catch Up, giving audiences in Zimbabwe and across Africa a chance to enjoy the local content that was selected for the channel’s Africa Day-related run.

Liz Dziva, publicity, and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said the 12 films are now on Catch Up and would be available until June 30.

“It was thrilling for Zimbabwe to enjoy a choice of 12 locally-made films when Afro-Cinema ran on DStv in May. It is additionally exciting to have access to these films through Catch Up for several more weeks,” she said.

“This is another opportunity for Zimbabwean film-makers to showcase their content to a continental audience and we hope as many Zimbabwean subscribers as possible will view them on Catch Up this month.”

Below is the list of movies available on Catch Up:

Chihombiro

Director: Mell Seans

Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika

Deep Thought

Director: Mell Seans

Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika

I Will Marry Myself

Director: Admire Maramba

Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika

The Lamp

Director: Mell Seans

Producer: Munashe Chitsiga

Sour Milk

Director: Myre Chris Maramba

Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika

Death and Other Complications

Director: Shem Zemura

Producer: Shem Zemura

Kushata Kwemoyo

Director: Shem Zemura

Stay With Me

Director: Nick Zemura

Escape

Director: Joe Njagu, Agnieszka Piotrowska

The Gentleman

Director: Joe Ngagu

The Letter

Director: Joe Njagu and Daves Guzha

Tete B

Director: Joe Njagu