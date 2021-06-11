JUST IN: Watch local films on DStv’s Catch Up

The Chronicle
Showbiz Reporter
Twelve Zimbabwean films that featured on the recent DStv Afro-Cinema pop-up channel are now available to viewers on DStv Catch Up, giving audiences in Zimbabwe and across Africa a chance to enjoy the local content that was selected for the channel’s Africa Day-related run.
Liz Dziva, publicity, and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said the 12 films are now on Catch Up and would be available until June 30.
“It was thrilling for Zimbabwe to enjoy a choice of 12 locally-made films when Afro-Cinema ran on DStv in May. It is additionally exciting to have access to these films through Catch Up for several more weeks,” she said.
“This is another opportunity for Zimbabwean film-makers to showcase their content to a continental audience and we hope as many Zimbabwean subscribers as possible will view them on Catch Up this month.”
Below is the list of movies available on Catch Up:
Chihombiro
Director: Mell Seans
Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika
Deep Thought
Director: Mell Seans
Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika
I Will Marry Myself
Director: Admire Maramba
Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika
The Lamp
Director: Mell Seans
Producer: Munashe Chitsiga
Sour Milk
Director: Myre Chris Maramba
Producer: Melgin Tafirenyika
Death and Other Complications
Director: Shem Zemura
Producer: Shem Zemura
Kushata Kwemoyo
Director: Shem Zemura
Stay With Me
Director: Nick Zemura
Escape
Director: Joe Njagu, Agnieszka Piotrowska
The Gentleman
Director: Joe Ngagu
The Letter
Director: Joe Njagu and Daves Guzha
Tete B
Director: Joe Njagu