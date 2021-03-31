JUST IN: Water rationing for Beitbridge

31 Mar, 2021 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Water rationing for Beitbridge

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has temporarily introduced water rationing in Beitbridge town to avert a water crisis following a major electrical fault that occurred on an electricity transformer that powers its water treatment plant in the border town.

In a statement today, Zinwa said when the fault occurred on Tuesday most of the water reservoirs in the town were 50 percent full.

“We wish to advise stakeholders that the electricity transformer in the Beitbridge Water Treatment plant is down and consequently no water production is taking place,” said Zinwa.

“Reservoirs were at 50 percent of their full capacity when the transformer broke down. Reluctantly, Zinwa is rationing water to Beitbridge Municipality”.

The water authority said it had already engaged the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to urgently rectify the problem.

Chronicle understands that the town requires an estimated 18 megalitres of water daily, but authorities have been failing to meet demand due to a lack of storage facilities.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting