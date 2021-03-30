JUST IN: Well blended Busi Ncube, Mzoe 7 True Love performance given thumbs up

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Musician, Mzoe 7 who was put on a lyrical dribbling test this past weekend passed with flying colours as he nailed his feature on legendary Busi Ncube’s True Love track.

The remix laced with sounds from bass and electronic guitars from Eriki, drums and an Amapiano beat, was performed during the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) [email protected] awards that were held virtually on Saturday evening.

Following the top-notch performance of old skool meets new school that was recorded virtually, Busi and Mzoe 7 have become the talk of the town with some pushing for the remix to be officially recorded.

For Mzoe 7 who refers to himself as Maradona, his dreams of wanting to work with his role models are slowly becoming a reality.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mzoe 7 said: “When the Nama team hit me up for the collaboration, I couldn’t believe it as it was too good to be true.

“Busi Ncube inspired our parents and brothers. We grew up listening to her music as well as legends like Majaivana, Chiwoniso and Tuku. The song True love has always been big and it was hard working on this track as I didn’t want to mess it up.”

“I had to choose my rhymes and words carefully and mixed them with modern lingo and that of old school. It had to be vibey and at the same time decent. I’m really happy that people are loving the remix,” said Mzoe 7.

His performance was a whole new approach as it was different from that which his fans are used to. Usually, an energetic Mzoe 7 performs while dancing, but this time around, he was relaxed, performing from a couch.

Recently, Mzoe 7 featured on Novuyo Seagirl and La Dee's music video for the song Imbokodo where he flexed his acting skills as an abusive drunk husband. He also aced the role.