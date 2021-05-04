Breaking News
JUST IN: We’re not arresting school, company ...

JUST IN: We’re not arresting school, company ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: We’re not arresting school, company vehicles – police

04 May, 2021 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: We’re not arresting school, company vehicles – police Asst Comm Paul Nyathi

The Chronicle

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have said company and school-owned buses are allowed to operate freely across the country as they clarified misconceptions around the on-going blitz illegal kombi operations.

 

“In enforcing the Government’s Covid-19 regulations on transporters, the police will ensure that company and school owned buses, which have the requisite documents, proof of ownership and all relevant registration processes are allowed passage at roadblocks and checkpoints,” said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, today.

“The police will only impound public service vehicles such as kombis or buses, which are carrying passengers whilst they are not registered under the ZUPCO franchise.”

…more to follow

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting