JUST IN: We’re not arresting school, company vehicles – police

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have said company and school-owned buses are allowed to operate freely across the country as they clarified misconceptions around the on-going blitz illegal kombi operations.

“In enforcing the Government’s Covid-19 regulations on transporters, the police will ensure that company and school owned buses, which have the requisite documents, proof of ownership and all relevant registration processes are allowed passage at roadblocks and checkpoints,” said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, today.

“The police will only impound public service vehicles such as kombis or buses, which are carrying passengers whilst they are not registered under the ZUPCO franchise.”

