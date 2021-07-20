JUST IN: Woman accused of murdering live-in boyfriend in order to reconcile with ex-husband granted $5000 bail

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NTOMBIKAYISE Ndlovu, the woman accused of murdering her live-in boyfriend, Nicholas Mavura with a kitchen knife, has been granted $5 000 bail by a Bulawayo Court.

Ndlovu (45) allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend to death because she wanted to reconcile with a man she was once married to. The couple had been co-habiting for about four years in Bulawayo’s Njube suburb.

She allegedly made a false report to the police that Mavura had arrived home bleeding profusely after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Appearing before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Learner Khumalo, Ndlovu was remanded out on bail of $5 000 and is set to appear in court on July 31.

Police had objected bail to be granted citing that:

“The accused person (Ndlovu) is a flight risk since she is facing a capital office of which if convicted might face a lengthy jail term which may induce her to abscond trial. The accused person and most of the witnesses stay in the same neighbourhood and may interfere with the witnesses if admitted to bail. Investigations are not yet complete. Evidence linking the accused to the offence is overwhelming.”

However, the defence asked the court for bail, saying:

“The Defence would like to apply for bail in absentia of the accused person. The defence submits that the accused is a proper candidate for bails and is not a flight risk.”

The prosecutor Mr Denmark Chihombe did not oppose bail on condition that the accused resides in one place.

“The Prosecutor General consents in terms of section 116 (b) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Chapter 9:07 that the above-mentioned accused be granted bail by a magistrate subject to the underlined conditions.

“That applicant deposits a sum of ZLW $5 000 with the Clerk of Court Tredgold Magistrates Court. That applicant continues to reside at the given address until matter is finalised. Applicant does not interfere with State witnesses. Applicant reports once a week at the nearest police station on Fridays between the hours of 0600 and 1800 hours until finalisation of the case.”

According to the state outline, Ndlovu was Mavura’s girlfriend. On 12 June at about 10PM, Ndlovu was at Mavura’s place of residence (Njube) where she had a misunderstanding with him after telling him that her real husband was planning to have a wedding with her, so she wanted to end the relationship. Mavura who refused. This led them to fight and Ndlovu is alleged to have found a kitchen knife and stabbed Mavura once on the left side of his chest and he died on the spot. – @bonganinkunzi