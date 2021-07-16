JUST IN: Woman arrested for killing baby and burying body on river bank

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 34-year-old woman from Jotsholo, Matabeleland North province has been arrested for allegedly killing her baby and burying the body in the river bank of Mahusekwa River.

The woman was arrested for infanticide.

Police said the body was found on Wednesday and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“Police in Jotsholo arrested a woman (34) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 24/621. The infant’s body which was in its advanced stage of decomposition was discovered buried in sand with the skull and hands slightly exposed, near Mahusekwa River on 14/7/21. Investigations are underway,” posted police on their Twitter account.

Meanwhile, in Harare, police are appealing for information to help them in their investigation after the body of a baby was found at a dumping site.

“Police are appealing for information that may aid investigations of a case of infanticide in which the body of a baby boy approximately +/- 40 weeks was found at a dumping site along 132 Street in Warren Park.

