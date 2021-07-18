JUST IN: Woman electrocuted while bathing

Midlands Reporter

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly electrocuted while bathing at her parents’ house in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

Midlands provincial police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Tinashe Nyika.

“Police in Midlands Province are investigating a case of sudden death by electrocution where a 21-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in a bathroom in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

on Saturday,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the incident occurred at about 6pm.

“It is alleged that the now deceased, Tinashe Nyika, entered the bathroom intending to take a bath and was electrocuted after she touched the water tape,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Tinashe allegedly screamed for help and was attended by her father Joshua Nyika who found her lying unconscious.

” Joshua Nyika ferried her to Kwekwe Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

The matter, Insp Mahoko said was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He said it was established that there were electricity cables that were in contact with water pipes.

“The body was taken to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said members of the public are advised to always have loose electricity fittings and wires attended to by qualified people whenever they are seen as a way of promoting safety.